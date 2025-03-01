Ricky Saints Reflects On Being Compared To The Rock

Ricky Saints has drawn a number of comparisons to The Rock in his career, and he recently weighed in on the matter. The WWE NXT newcomer was asked about the comparisons on Busted Open After Dark and said that he appreciates them, but notes that he’s also his own person beyond that.

“That’s very endearing,” Saints said (per Wrestling Inc). “But, I think people love comparisons, right? And comparison is the thief of joy. You miss out on me fully if you do that.”

He continued, “It’s a great comparison, and people think that I’m trying to do this thing and no, I always say, if anything, I’m taking from the people of New Orleans. This is just who I am, if you talk to me off camera, this is just who I am.”

Saints made his NXT in-ring debut on this week’s show, teaming with Je’Von Evans to beat Wes Lee and Ethan Page.