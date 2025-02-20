– During a recent appearance on Busted Open After Dark, newly signed WWE NXT Superstar Ricky Saints was asked if he would consider accepting a quick main roster call-up in WWE. Saints noted that he would and that his goal is to wrestle at WrestleMania at the Superdome in his hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Ricky Saints on possibly accepting a quick main roster call-up: “Absolutely, I would. We have New Orleans, supposedly, rumored, right? WrestleMania, next year, New Orleans. I heard about the rumor. If the rumor is true, that is my goal. To wrestle in the Superdome. That’s all I want, and I’m going to make it happen. If that opportunity presents itself a month from now and that’s the lead up to it, I’m taking it. If it’s a month or 12 months, the impact of me in NXT will be felt. There is no doubt about that.”

On watching The Undertaker vs. John Cena from a suite at WrestleMania 34: “It’s already happened. I’m already on it. When I watched Taker vs. John Cena, I said, ‘This will be the only time that I watch from a suite. The next time I’m here will be me wrestling at the Superdome.’ That’s already a thing that has happened, I’m just telling you in advance.”

As previously reported, WrestleMania 42 is rumored to be held at the Superdome in New Orleans. WWE has not yet made an official announcement, but it’s expected to be revealed soon.