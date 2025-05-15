– During a recent interview with MuscleMan Malcolm, WWE NXT North American Champion Ricky Saints discussed potential opponents for his title and who he’d like to face next. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Ricky Saints on who he should defend his title against next: “Oh, gosh, what a great question. Honestly, I get that question quite a bit to show my hands. Would be foolish on my part, okay, of course. But I will say this, the current roster that we have from Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, each brand perks my interest in some way, right? And so I think it would be great to defend this title against anybody from those brands in itself.”

On mixing it up with fresh competition: “It’s always good to mix it up with something fresh and new, and especially getting a mix of these different personalities that we have here at WWE, so that’s a hard one. I’m not going to put myself in a box on that one and say one name. I want them all.”

More recently, Ricky Saints defended his NXT North American Title against Lexis King on the April 29 edition of NXT TV.