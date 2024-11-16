wrestling / News
Ricky Smokes Revealed As Latest WWE ID Recruit
November 15, 2024 | Posted by
Ricky Smokes is the latest addition to the WWE ID program. It was announced at Chaotic Wrestling Breaking Point that Smokes has joined the developmental program.
Smokes has worked regularly for Wrestling Open and won the Wrestling Open Tag Team Championship with Brad Baylor at Thursdays Wrestling Open event.
Announcement of the WWEID https://t.co/S08mbMqYsZ
— Chaotic Wrestling (@ChaoticWrestlin) November 16, 2024