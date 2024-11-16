wrestling / News

Ricky Smokes Revealed As Latest WWE ID Recruit

November 15, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE ID Logo, Rob Van Dam Image Credit: WWE

Ricky Smokes is the latest addition to the WWE ID program. It was announced at Chaotic Wrestling Breaking Point that Smokes has joined the developmental program.

Smokes has worked regularly for Wrestling Open and won the Wrestling Open Tag Team Championship with Brad Baylor at Thursdays Wrestling Open event.

