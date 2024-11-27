Ricky Smokes On His Reaction To Being Announced As WWE ID Recruit

Ricky Smokes is a member of the WWE ID program, and the Wrestling Open Tag Team Co-Champion recently talked about his reaction to being announced as such. Smokes was announced as one of the early recruits of the program on November 15th at Chaotic Wrestling Breaking Point, and Smokes spoke with PW Ponderings about signing on board and more.

On his tag team partner Brad Baylor being announced a couple nights before: “It was only a matter of time. That kid is an absolute stud, an absolute missile. He’s only 20 years old which is insane. You look at Brad Baylor and you know he’s going places. You see him every week. You know how damn good he is, even though it pisses people off. Baylor on his own can go take over the wrestling world but both of us together are unstoppable.”

On being announced himself: “It’s the biggest moment of my career to date. It was overwhelming being around a crowd of people who boo me every time I show my face there, to acknowledge how much that moment means to me and applaud me and chant I deserve it. It was very emotional. I knew they loved me. Them being able to see my true emotions without me having to put a guard up meant a lot. It was nice to get ID’d there specifically, it couldn’t be anywhere else. For Chase to be out there too, couldn’t replicate it. I had my family there as well. It was raw and real the moment I saw Chase there. It meant a lot that he was the one to present it to me since I stepped into the New England Pro Wrestling Academy. It was a very real and meaningful moment.”