Ricky Starks Advances In Owen Hart Cup Tournament on AEW Collision

Ricky Starks also advanced in the Owen Hart Cup tournament on AEW Collision, defeating Juice Robinson. After a back and forth match, Starks reversed a pinning attempt by Robinson to get the win. After the match, Bullet Club Gold tried to attack but CMFTR ran out for the save.

Starks will now face Powerhouse Hobbs in the semifinals.

Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinals