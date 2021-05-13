UPDATED: Ricky Starks Denies Reports He Suffered A Knee Injury

UPDATE: That was fast. In a post on Twitter, Ricky Starks denied reports that he also suffered a knee injury.

He wrote: “Inaccurate. Nothing wrong with my knees.”

Inaccurate. Nothing wrong with my knees — Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) May 13, 2021

Original: It was reported earlier this week that Ricky Starks suffered a fracture in his neck during the April 21st episode of AEW Dynamite and will be out for around three months. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Starks is also believed to have suffered a knee injury. Bryan Alvarez noted that AEW medical officials also looked at Starks’ knee when they realized that he fractured his neck.

Starks ended up finishing the match on that episode of Dynamite, which saw the injury occur when he landed on his head after a German suplex from Hangman Page. He finished the match and even briefly worked an episode of AEW Dark.