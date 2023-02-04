Ricky Starks and Swerve Strickland Had a Backstage Scuffle Last Year, Are Fine Now

Fightful Select reports that Ricky Starks and Swerve Strickland had a scuffle backstage in AEW following a match the two had last year. The two were involved in a tag team title match at Double or Nothing, which had a miscommunication that led to the issues.

At one point, there was an unplanned spot which had Swerve attack Starks after he tried to pin Jungle Boy. Starks was originally going to hit his finish on someone, but Swerve had nothing to do and thought it would be better to get hit and thrown out of the ring, instead of standing around watching.

The two were set for a follow-up segment on Dynamite but it was cancelled. They eventually buried the hatchet and are fine today. They even worked together later for AEW Fyter Fest. While they were both on the Jericho Cruise, they spoke about the scuffle for an upcoming episode of Swerve’s podcast.