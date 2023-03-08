wrestling / News
Ricky Starks Announced for Segment on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
– AEW has announced another segment for tonight’s edition of Dynamite. Per the announcement, Ricky Starks will be appearing tonight, coming off of his big win over Chris Jericho at AEW Revolution.
Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite will be held at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. It will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal
* Top Flight & AR Fox vs. Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, & Sammy Guevara
* Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Alex Reynolds & John Silver
* Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue
* Hangman Page speaks
* We’ll hear from Ricky Starks
Coming off his huge victory at #AEWRevolution, we'll hear from Absolute Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/M6pYTFBOsq
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2023
