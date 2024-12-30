wrestling / News

Ricky Starks Appears At DEFY Blueprint, Confronts KENTA

December 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ricky Starks AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

Ricky Starks showed up at DEFY Blueprint on Sunday and confronted KENTA. The AEW star made an appearance at DEFY’s latest show following KENTA’s DEFY Championship defense against Schaff. He walked out and confronted the champion, who raised his title and then walked away.

Starks has made a number of indy appearances during his time off AEW TV.

