Ricky Starks Appears At DEFY Blueprint, Confronts KENTA
Ricky Starks showed up at DEFY Blueprint on Sunday and confronted KENTA. The AEW star made an appearance at DEFY’s latest show following KENTA’s DEFY Championship defense against Schaff. He walked out and confronted the champion, who raised his title and then walked away.
Starks has made a number of indy appearances during his time off AEW TV.
Ricky Starks returns to @defyNW and goes face to face with KENTA! #DefyBlueprint pic.twitter.com/8bIotYW9nJ
— caleblikesbaseball (@ILikeBa10088819) December 30, 2024
