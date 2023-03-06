wrestling / News
Ricky Starks Beats Chris Jericho At AEW Revolution (Clips)
Ricky Starks put an apparent end to his feud with Chris Jericho, defeating his rival at AEW Revolution. Starks picked up the win over Jericho in the opening match of tonight’s PPV, which saw the Jericho Appreciation Society banned from ringside.
Despite that stipulation, Sammy Guevara tried to rush the ring to help and got caught by Action Andretti. Starks then hit Jericho with the Roshambo for the win.
You can see highlights from the match below, and our live coverage of the PPV here.
A fired-up @starkmanjones is ready to take on Jericho in our opening bout!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2023
Confident and #Absolute! @starkmanjones
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2023
.@IAmJericho is NOT here to play
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2023
Codebreaker Counter by @IAmJericho!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2023
Not the bat! But @starkmanjones won't go down!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2023
Hell yeah, @starkmanjones! Great match to kick off #AEWRevolution!
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 6, 2023
