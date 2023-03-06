Ricky Starks Beats Chris Jericho At AEW Revolution (Clips)

Ricky Starks put an apparent end to his feud with Chris Jericho, defeating his rival at AEW Revolution. Starks picked up the win over Jericho in the opening match of tonight’s PPV, which saw the Jericho Appreciation Society banned from ringside.

Despite that stipulation, Sammy Guevara tried to rush the ring to help and got caught by Action Andretti. Starks then hit Jericho with the Roshambo for the win.

