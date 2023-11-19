Ricky Starks and Big Bill Retain AEW Tag Titles In Chaotic Ladder Match at Full Gear

It was a war between four teams at AEW Full Gear but Ricky Starks and Big Bill were able to retain the AEW World Tag Team titles. They defended in a ladder match against FTR, LFI and the Kings of the Black Throne. With a lot of people being thrown off of and onto ladders, Starks was eventually able to get in the ring and secure the belts to win.

Starks and Bill are in the middle of their first reign as champions. They won the belts on October 7 and have held them for 43 days.