Ricky Starks Celebration Added to This Week’s Dynamite

– New FTW champion Ricky Starks has announced that tomorrow’s Fight for the Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite will feature a special celebration for him. You can check out his announcement below.

Starks tweeted today, “Let’s celebrate me as a great wrestler, teammate and overall genius! Charlotte is special because of the Hornets so why not give the people something to look forward to for once! #AEWDynamite this Wed!”

AEW Fight for the Fallen will be held tomorrow, July 28 at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina. It will be broadcast live on TNT. Here’s the updated lineup:

* No Rules: Chris Jericho vs. Nick Gage

* If Page & Dark Order Win, They Get Title Shots: The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, The Good Brothers) vs. Hangman Adam Page & The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver, Evil Uno, Stu Grayson)

* IWGP United States Championship: Lance Archer (c) vs. Hikuleo

* Santana & Ortiz vs. FTR

* Christian Cage & Jurassic Express vs. Angelico & Private Party

* Tony Khan to make huge announcement about upcoming event

* Ricky Starks Celebration