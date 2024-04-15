Ricky Starks On Who Should Be Chris Jericho’s Final Opponent, Thinks HOOK Should Ignore Him

In an interview with Sportskeeda WrestleBinge (via Wrestling Inc), Ricky Starks gave his thoughts on who should be the final opponent for Chris Jericho whenever he decides to retire from wrestling. Jericho has not indicated that he will retire any time soon.

Starks said: “I think his last opponent, in my opinion, should be Will Ospreay. It’s a pleasure to see someone consistently — we always saw glimpses of Will in Japan and whatnot. [But] now, we get to see him weekly on ‘Dynamite’ or ‘Collision.’”

Meanwhile, he thinks that HOOK should continue to ghost Jericho, as he’s been doing in AEW storylines.

He added (via Fightful: “HOOK is the man. He’s really cool. I don’t know if HOOK needs someone to take him under his wing. Don’t forget, his father is Taz. If I was HOOK, I would politely decline Jericho’s offer and go talk to his dad, or me.“