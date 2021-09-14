Ricky Starks On CM Punk Boosting Backstage Morale In AEW, Punk Calling Him Out On Dynamite

Ricky Starks recently appeared on Throwing Down with Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate, and the current FTW Champion discussed a variety of topics, including CM Punk boosting morale backstage in AEW, Punk mentioning him in his Dynamite promo, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Fightful):

Ricky Starks on CM Punk boosting morale backstage in AEW: “It’s been great. I know that he’s a hard worker and backstage, he’s very mindful of everyone and their matches and making sure he talks to them and critiques them. He’s very approachable too. Having Punk back there is a big morale boost. A big morale boost.”

On Punk calling him out in his promo on Dynamite: “He called me out. I appreciate the spotlight there, but I’m tied up with Brian Cage right now. I have to get through that before I move on top Punk and see what he’s about. If it keeps drawing attention, Punk, keep my name in your mouth. Keep it going. I welcome it.”