Ricky Starks Talks To Cody Rhodes, Bryan Danielson For Advice

Ricky Starks has cited Cody Rhodes and Bryan Danielson as the main people he goes to for advice. Starks appeared on Gabby AF and was asked who he goes to for advice, naming Rhodes and occasionally Bryan.

“I talk to Cody Rhodes,” he said (per Wrestling Inc). “I don’t have anybody in the back to talk to… Yeah, the other person that I talk to when I can is Bryan, but that’s not that often.”

He concluded, But I don’t really have anyone that I talk to, or can go to for advice back there. It is what it is.”