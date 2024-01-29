wrestling / News
Ricky Starks Talks To Cody Rhodes, Bryan Danielson For Advice
January 28, 2024 | Posted by
Ricky Starks has cited Cody Rhodes and Bryan Danielson as the main people he goes to for advice. Starks appeared on Gabby AF and was asked who he goes to for advice, naming Rhodes and occasionally Bryan.
“I talk to Cody Rhodes,” he said (per Wrestling Inc). “I don’t have anybody in the back to talk to… Yeah, the other person that I talk to when I can is Bryan, but that’s not that often.”
He concluded, But I don’t really have anyone that I talk to, or can go to for advice back there. It is what it is.”
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes Discusses Vince McMahon Allegations, How To Prevent Something Like That In The Future
- Bayley On Jordynne Grace’s Surprise WWE Debut, Her Royal Rumble Win, Dusty Rhodes Seeing Something In Her, More
- WWE Reportedly Looking To Bring Back Stephanie McMahon After Vince McMahon’s Exit
- Details On WWE-TNA Deal That Brought Jordynne Grace to the Royal Rumble