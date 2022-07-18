Ricky Starks Comments On The MJF Situation, Former WWE Stars Coming To AEW

Fightful reports that during a virtual signing for the K&S Wrestlefest, Ricky Starks gave his thoughts on the situation with MJF and AEW, as well as what he thinks of former WWE stars coming to AEW. MJF has been absent from TV after a promo in which he bashed the company, playing into his reported contract issues. Here are highlights:

On MJF wanting more money from AEW: “My opinion on it? He wants more money, don’t we all? I mean, you know, people are due to their own feelings and their own experiences of a situation. Who am I to say that he’s right or wrong?”

On WWE stars coming to AEW: “Well, I mean, you wouldn’t turn down a contract offer if you left employment, right? So I mean, I don’t have any issues with that. It’s the idea that because of where you came from, that you are automatically better than the other talent that is at the new place. That’s just not how it works and what happens is sometimes when you go into these places with that type of idea, you get exposed really quick when you get put up against somebody like myself, and it’s a huge stark contrast when that happens.”