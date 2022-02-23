Ricky Starks On Having Conversations About Diversity In Wrestling, Mentoring Other Talent

Ricky Starks recently weighed in on the conversations about diversity in the wrestling industry, his mentoring of other AEW talent and more. Starks appeared on Jaychele Nicole’s Wrestling With Whiteness podcast and Nichole sent some highlights to us; you can check them out as well as the full episode below:

On working with and mentoring talent like Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Lee Moriarty: “You have people like Daniel Garcia, Dante, Darius, Lee Moriarty. You have these crop of kids that- they’re coming up in a different age than I did. So, the veterans that I talk to, they didn’t come up in the same age that I did. Now, I find myself in a similar position when I talk to someone like Dante, or Daniel, or Lee. It’s just me, when I came up, I am one of the last type of wrestlers that was just in the middle. It was the changing of the guard from the old times to what it is today. I’ve just been stuck in the middle in that sense. So, I try to give them as much insight and perspective as I can from what I know, and how to go from really working the indies to working these big shows. While I may not have been doing it for so long, I think I have a good grasp on how to be larger to people than just in the intimate settings on the indies. That’s just how my mind has always worked. I do try to help them out and talk to them. I think they’re great. I think it’s cool. I don’t think of my self as some old dude talking to these guys. I’m not even that old.”

On doing commentary for AEW Rampage: “It’s cool because there’s really no one in my position right now doing it. I really tried to think about who else is an active wrestler doing commentary and I really haven’t thought of anyone, unless I’m wrong then let me know. I think it’s cool to be that type of of benchmark, that bar for people moving forward. I know looking back, maybe ten years from now, this will probably be a really cool thing that I’ve done. There’s been moments where I couldn’t really see it for what it is, in terms of, ‘I want to be in the ring,’ and stuff like that. At the end of the day, I appreciate being on commentary. I appreciate working with these people who have helped me out, JR, Taz, Excalibur, Jericho, Tony Schiavone. People who really care to see my try to succeed. I’ve been holding my head above water a lot, especially with some of these memorable matches that we have, and that I’m not a detriment to the wrestling match or the wrestlers themselves. It’s awesome to do. I love it. I love having it in my back pocket. Sometimes you gotta see things for what they are and honestly it’s a great opportunity to have.”

On his advice to future wrestlers: “My biggest advice that I can give is don’t do it if you don’t love it. Don’t do something, and this still goes beyond wrestling, don’t do something if you don’t truly love it and if your heart is not in it, if you’re only doing it just for a sub-level appearance. I say a lot of times, sometimes people I think get into wrestling because it’s like getting a little patch and putting it on your jean jacket. Then what happens four years, five years from now, you don’t wear that jacket anymore. Do it only if you really love it, and if you really love it and this is what you want, go 100- go 1000% into it. Don’t half ass it because we can see through it. I think it’s important that people understand that. Don’t play a wrestler. Be the wrestler. Be that person that you want. You have to live in it. You can’t just act your way through things. That’s what I do when I’m in the ring. I’m 1000% in it. I am a wrestler and I have the emotional connection with people because of that. I’m just very genuine. So I just want people to do it if you love it, if you really, really love it. If not, it’s okay. It’s perfectly fine, but don’t try to fake the funk through it. Just be 100% with yourself, and be 100% in what you’re doing, in anything.”

On conversations about diversity in wrestling and how to make the community more inclusive: “That’s a hard, loaded question right there. I mean, I already deal with my issues with not being dark enough from certain aspects of wrestling fans. Maybe my opinion is not- or doesn’t hold any merit. I’m not sure what we can do. I don’t think everything we do is always good enough for certain individuals. I think the best way that we can move forward is representing our own stories and our own lives in the way that someone else can relate to. My representation of my life, and the things that I’ve gone through, are different than yours, or it’s different than Hobbs. It’s important to be the flag bearer for that particular experience. So that way, someone can relate to you, and then they go into something else doing the same thing, with the same type of confidence. It’s just building- it’s the triple dollar effect. It’s not gonna happen over night, it really ain’t. But, it’s a hard question to really ask, and it’s not as easy. It’s really weird. People think on Twitter, and TikTok, these social issues are very, no pun intended, but a black and white easy fix. It isn’t. If it was, we would’ve handled this, we would’ve handled racism freakin’, I don’t know, a hundred years ago. It isn’t very easy. I don’t think a lot of younger people, older people, there’s people who don’t really get that. It’s not easy.”