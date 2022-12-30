Ricky Starks Is Critical Of AEW’s “Four Pillars” Concept

The idea of AEW’s Four Pillars dates back to 2021, when MJF promoted the concept that Darby Allin, Jungle Boy, Sammy Guevara, and himself would be the major names making the company successful moving forward. Ricky Starks, somewhat predictably, dislikes the concept his now-rival brought to the table and made no bones about the fact on a recent appearance for The Wrestling Classic (via Wrestling Inc). Starks detailed why he’s not impressed by or planning to engage with the gimmick and also discussed his exclusion from the list. You can read a few highlights from the episode and watch the complete video below.

On his reaction to MJF putting an AEW spin on an originally-AJPW concept: “I promise you, Max has never seen any type of All Japan. He probably doesn’t know who Misawa is or Jun Akiyama.”

On why he’s not interested in joining the concept: “I don’t want to be involved in it. I like most of the people in that conversation, and it’s a cool gimmick. It’s a cool shirt; it’s a cool tagline to run with. But to me, heartfelt, I don’t like it because [I don’t want to be] put in such a pigeon-holed thing, you know what I’m saying?”

On the idea that his age was the reason he wasn’t named as one of the four: “First off, what’s old? That’s what I want to know. I’m literally 32, so give me a break. I’m just saying, I put it online that I don’t want to be included in talks of pillars.”