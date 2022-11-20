Ricky Starks Defeats Brian Cage, Moves Onto Finals of AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament

The finals for the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament are now set, with Ricky Starks vs. Ethan Page happening this Wednesday. Starks defeated Brian Cage on the Zero Hour pre-show ahead of tonight’s Full Gear PPV to advance. He previously defeated Lance Archer on last night’s Rampage. Page, meanwhile, defeated Eddie Kingston and Bandido to get to the finals.

The winner of the tournament faces either Jon Moxley or MJF at Winter is Coming on December 14.

