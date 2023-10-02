wrestling / News

Ricky Starks Defeats Wheeler Yuta With Big Bill’s Help at AEW WrestleDream

October 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ricky Starks AEW WrestleDream Image Credit: AEW

Ricky Starks got some aid from Big Bill in defeating Wheeler Yuta at AEW WrestleDream. SStarks pinned the Blackpool Combat Club member at Sunday’s PPV after Bill got involved. Yuta took out Bill, then took it to Starks but ultimately fell to the Roshambo for the pinfall.

You can see highlights from the match below. Our live coverage of WrestleDream is here.

