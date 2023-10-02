wrestling / News
Ricky Starks Defeats Wheeler Yuta With Big Bill’s Help at AEW WrestleDream
Ricky Starks got some aid from Big Bill in defeating Wheeler Yuta at AEW WrestleDream. SStarks pinned the Blackpool Combat Club member at Sunday’s PPV after Bill got involved. Yuta took out Bill, then took it to Starks but ultimately fell to the Roshambo for the pinfall.
You can see highlights from the match below. Our live coverage of WrestleDream is here.
Can #BCC's Wheeler Yuta shut down Ricky Starks here at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA?
Absolute Ricky Starks is ready to end his battle with the #BCC, as he steps into the ring to face Wheeler Yuta!
Jon Moxley coaching Yuta from the commentary desk!
Huge offense by Ricky Starks!
Wheeler Yuta trying his best to punish Ricky Starks with the devastating double wristlock!
Ricky Starks threw everything he had into that powerbomb!
