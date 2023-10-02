Ricky Starks Defeats Wheeler Yuta With Big Bill’s Help at AEW WrestleDream

Ricky Starks got some aid from Big Bill in defeating Wheeler Yuta at AEW WrestleDream. SStarks pinned the Blackpool Combat Club member at Sunday’s PPV after Bill got involved. Yuta took out Bill, then took it to Starks but ultimately fell to the Roshambo for the pinfall.

You can see highlights from the match below. Our live coverage of WrestleDream is here.

Absolute Ricky Starks is ready to end his battle with the #BCC, as he steps into the ring to face Wheeler Yuta! Order #AEWWrestleDream right now!

