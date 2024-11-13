Ricky Starks Explains Why He Never Gets Starstruck Backstage

– During a recent interview with Joe Roderick for Cliabs Online, MIA AEW star Ricky Starks discussed never being starstruck in his career. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com)

Ricky Starks on not getting starstruck: “I’ve never been starstruck. The only person I’d probably be starstruck by would probably be Prince. But when it comes to professional wrestling, I’m so cool with it man. I don’t think I’ve ever allowed myself to even get to that point.”

On never viewing someone as above him: “Every time I’ve been backstage with someone that was more successful than me or whatnot, I’ve never looked at them as someone above me, or starstruck. But I have looked at them as ‘This is a person I can learn from.’ And, you know, pick their brain about their experience and their journey in life, and see how it went. That right there is more of an opportunity than most people get, just being in those types of locker rooms.”

During the interview, Ricky Starks confirmed he’s still under contract and still a part of AEW at the moment. Starks will also be in action later this month at Glory Pro Wrestling’s WrestlePocalypse. He will be competing against Kody Lane for the A1 Zero Gravity Championship on Sunday, November 24 in St. Louis, Missouri.