Ricky Starks Says He’s Feeling Confident In Himself Ahead Of Match With Chris Jericho

Ricky Starks is set to face Chris Jericho next week on AEW Dynamite, and he’s feeling confident him himself ahead of the bout. Starks and Jericho will meet on the January 4th episode of Dynamite, and he spoke with Casual Conversations about the match and more. You can check out some highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On trying to evolve as a performer: “I did have a little bit of an issue where…iron sharpens iron at the end of the day. I don’t care about, ‘Oh, you put on a banger of a match with so and so,’ that’s cool and all, but baby, I’m trying to learn. I’m trying to progress. I don’t want to be the same Ricky that I was last week. I want to be a more improved version of myself. I was disappointed that, in my whole two years in AEW, I only had a match with Sting, and even then, that was a bit of a slow burn. I was disappointed that I didn’t get the chance to wrestle (CM) Punk because, in my head, as you saw with the promo with Max, I can stand, shoulder to shoulder with these people. In Max’s situation, I can stand over him.”

On his going up against Jericho: “Now that Jericho has stepped into the fray, I’m ready. I’m not scared, I’m not nervous. As you can see on Dynamite, I took it to Jericho and I had no problems with that because I’m so confident in myself at this point. I’ve been doing it since 2011, I should know exactly who I am and what I’m about. The progression I’m about to go through, in such a short span, is going to be wild.”