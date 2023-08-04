Ricky Starks Wants To Fight Talent Who Are Above His Level

In a recent interview with Alicia Atout, Ricky Starks shared his thoughts on his ongoing rivalry with CM Punk (via Fightful). Starks indicated that he is far less interested in fighting wrestlers at a similar skill level than he is in testing himself against talent who operate at a higher caliber in the ring. He added that he feels he also stands to improve and learn more facing an opponent with Punk’s tenure and experience. You can find a highlight from Starks and watch the full interview below.

In his own analysis of the feud with CM Punk: “It’s been really good for me. I feel like I have a renewed sense of myself, and I have a renewed sense of something of substance type of thing. I remember back then, when he had all these [matches], he was facing Hobbs and all these other people. I was like, damn, what about me? I did feel some type of way because in my mind, it is great to wrestle somebody with that type of experience. I don’t think people realize Punk is one of the few guys that have gone from the independent of the old, went through the transition of WWE and that whole system, then went into the other transition of when it was really corporate WWE, and now he’s here. He’s one of the very few, him, Bryan [Danielson], he’s one of the very few, people like that, that have gone through that system, and they know, they’ve seen all those different phases of wrestling. So it’s great to have because iron sharpens iron. I think being in there with Punk obviously makes me a better person because in my head, there’s a lot of pressure that I put on myself to step up to the plate, so to speak. As they say on the Internet, it’s sink or swim, and I’ve been swimming quite a bit. So it’s great, it really is. These are things that are needed. It’s cool to wrestle someone that’s on the same level as me, I don’t want that. I want to wrestle someone that is way better than me, that is beyond my years, and I feel like everybody should strive for that. I want to wrestle someone that could definitely eat my lunch. I would love that. I would want to be on the mic against someone that could destroy me. Let’s do it. Let’s see how that goes.”