Ricky Starks Says He Figured Out Adam Cole Was The Devil In Week Two

Ricky Starks didn’t need long to figure out that Adam Cole was The Devil in AEW. Starks recently appeared on Gabby AF and revealed that he fingered Cole as The Devil in the second week of the storyline.

Ricky Starks didn’t need long to figure out that Adam Cole was The Devil in AEW. Starks recently appeared on Gabby AF and revealed that he fingered Cole as The Devil in the second week of the storyline.

“Yeah, knew,” Starks said (per Fightful). “I put it together. I watch a lot enough true crime movies and documentaries, I put it together within the second week. So yeah, I been knew. It was no big shock to me.”

Cole revealed himself as the man behind the mask at AEW Worlds End on December 30th, with his masked men being revealed as Roderick Strong, Wardlow, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett.