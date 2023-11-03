Ricky Starks is Still Focusing On Chasing Singles Titles

In a recent appearance with the Black Rasslin’ Podcast, Ricky Starks offered his perspective on his tag team title win and what it means for his career ambitions (per Fightful). Starks characterized his teaming with Big Bill as a alliance of two singles wrestlers who each still have singles goals in mind. You can find a few highlights from Starks and watch the full interview below.

On his alliance of convenience with Big Bill: “Me and Big Bill barely know each other. He don’t even know my birthday. I don’t know his. But we get along, and we’re tag team champions. You know what I’m saying? That’s the beauty of it. I barely know this man, and we are tag team champions. We got people who are literal blood brothers, people who have been friends for ten years. They can’t win a match to save their life. So that’s that. Bill is great. I think Bill is cool as hell. I’m getting to know him. We got together, I saw him at an airport, had a cup of coffee. I said, ‘Cool, man, I’ll catch you at work.’ That’s how it started….I just found out he was engaged an hour ago. I didn’t even know that.”

On maintaining his pursuit of singles titles: “For sure. I’m still aiming for the AEW World Championship. I’m still aiming for the TNT Championship and the International Championship. I’m still aiming for these things. I’m not a tag team wrestler. I’m a tag team champion, but I’m not a tag team wrestler, and I want that to be clear. That’s the same thing with Bill. Bill isn’t a tag team wrestler. We are two singles guys that have come together under some weird circumstances, starting at All In, but we made it, and we’re doing the thing. So when it comes to goals, I hate even giving an answer now.”