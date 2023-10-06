Ricky Starks Is Happy To See Adam Copeland In AEW, But Says He Has the Better Spear

Ricky Starks is looking forward to seeing what Adam Copeland brings to AEW, but hopes he doesn’t have to prove who has the better spear. Starks was asked about Copeland’s arrival in AEW on the Battleground podcast, and you can see some highlights below (h/t to Fightful):

On if he’d like to face Copeland: “Well, the answer is no because Adam didn’t mention my name. I’m not going to mention his name. [laughs]”

On Copeland joining AEW: “I think it’s a great thing. Having new people come and spruce it up and mix it up is always good, especially people who are eager to try and help. That can only benefit everyone. I am excited to see the match ups he’s able to have within AEW. It’s a very exciting time, especially people who have fallen out of wrestling, to hear that Edge… Adam Copeland is back, is good. I just need to have a talk with him about the spear. There is only one top dog who uses the spear, and it’s me, Ricky Starks. We have to nip that in the bud. It’s just minor housekeeping rules when you come to AEW. Don’t tug on Superman’s cape, don’t piss in the wind, and don’t do the spear. I don’t want to have to spear Adam Copeland. I’ll be hated even more online. Edge, Christian, whatever, the biggest spear at AEW is me. I have the best spear.”