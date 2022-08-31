Ricky Starks Hates Backstage Drama, Would Rather Not Be Involved With It

– Ahead of AEW All Out 2022, Ricky Starks spoke to Battleground Podcast on some of the recent backstage drama and rumors surrounding AEW, and why he feels it overshadows the product on TV. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“The locker room has definitely changed. Where we were once really really close, we’ve expanded that, we’re still close, we just have more family now, more people that sit at the table. I definitely think that the drama of the backstage stuff, while it does pique the interest of people online, I fucking hate it. The reason I hate it is because it kind of overshadows some of the stuff that happens on TV. For that, I’d rather not be involved with it, but you have people backstage who have loose lips, that’s what happens, and now we’ve created a scenario where we have all the rumors and speculation because that’s all it is. I promise you, what you read is not necessarily true.”

Ricky Starks is set for action this weekend at AEW All Out 2022. He will face his former Team Taz partner and stablemate Powerhouse Hobbs at the event. It’s scheduled for September 4 at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.