Ricky Starks Once Again Says He’s Able to Wrestle, Says He’ll Figure Out How To Do It

During a virtual signing for Highspots (via Fightful), Ricky Starks once again said that he is healthy enough to wrestle and the decision to do so isn’t up to him. Starks has been absent from AEW TV since March of this year, where he wrestled on an episode of Collision.

When told about those who think he’ll end up wrestling somewhere else, he said: “Honestly, that’s so sweet that people would say that to me. I think it’s a compliment. A great thing to hear people care about me that much. No. I’m healthy, I’m of sound mind and body. I’m capable to wrestle. Just, you know, not up to me. I get a lot of messages lately where people are like, hey, just checking in on you. Hope you’re doing well. Hope you’re mentally okay, and it’s so sweet. It means a lot to me because these people don’t know what’s going on, right. But yeah, I get a lot of messages and every time I read ‘em, I tear up. Because people care, you know? I love them. I wish I could give an answer. I’m healthy, I’m ready to get back in the ring. I am in shape obviously, always been in shape. Sometimes it isn’t up to me, I guess. I love wrestling and I’m gonna figure out a way to do it one way or another. I at least think I owe fans some type of explanation to the best of my ability, to the best of my knowledge so, some people don’t want to believe that. I don’t give a fuck. But, yeah, I wish I had more… a definitive answer but sometimes, darkness is your only friend, when you’re definitely trying to find the light.“