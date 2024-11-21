wrestling / News

Ricky Starks Set For House Of Glory Show In January

November 20, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision Ricky Starks Image Credit: AEW

Ricky Starks is headed to House of Glory, making his debut with the company in January. HOG announced on Wednesday that the AEW star will make his debut for the promotion at their January 17th show in Chicago, Illinois. You can see the announcement video below.

Starks was previously announced as appearing for Glory Pro Wrestling this Sunday.

