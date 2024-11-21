wrestling / News
Ricky Starks Set For House Of Glory Show In January
November 20, 2024 | Posted by
Ricky Starks is headed to House of Glory, making his debut with the company in January. HOG announced on Wednesday that the AEW star will make his debut for the promotion at their January 17th show in Chicago, Illinois. You can see the announcement video below.
Starks was previously announced as appearing for Glory Pro Wrestling this Sunday.
🔥 C H I C A G O 🔥
BREAKING ‼️Friday, January 17th HOG #WillBeAbsolute as “Absolute” @starkmanjones makes his HOG debut, live in Chicago!!! Watch on #TrillerTV+
Tickets Available ⬇️ @FiteTV https://t.co/3iSBudIFsJ pic.twitter.com/QSiBZvDfzh
— House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) November 20, 2024