Ricky Starks: ‘I Don’t Wish to be Involved in Any Pillar Talk’

– Whatever you do, don’t involve Starks in any talk regarding the “Pillars of AEW.’ AEW star Ricky Starks responded to a fan tweet over the weekend, noting that he doesn’t want to be involved in any discussion and lumped in with the “Pillars” of AEW. You can check out his tweet below.

Starks wrote, “Sorry, I don’t wish to be involved in any pillar talk. We’re way past that convo. You can leave it to those guys to be enclosed by those definitions. I stand alone. Island supporting himself.”

During last Friday’s AEW Rampage Grand Slam, Ricky Starks beat his former tag team partner, Powerhouse Hobbs in a Lights Out, Anything Goes Match.

MJF previously dubbed himself, Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, and Jungle Boy as the Four Pillars of AEW.