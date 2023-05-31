Ricky Starks Isn’t a Fan Of AEW’s ‘Four Pillars’ Concept

In an interview with The Corner (via Fightful), Ricky Starks spoke about the idea of AEW having ‘four pillars’, which he said he’s not a fan of. This isn’t the first time Starks has talked about this, as he also criticized it back in December. The four pillars of AEW are promoted as MJF, Darby Allin, Jack Perry and Sammy Guevara.

Starks said: “I actually hate the idea of pillars. I loathe the idea of a pillar because one, it’s a full gimmick, and it came from one guy who, there’s nothing behind it. To say that these four dudes are the pillars of the company, you know what you’re doing by saying that? F everybody else who did anything. Those people don’t matter. It’s these three guys that we’ve deemed, ‘I have bestowed this sacred title upon thee, and I want you to go forth and do with it.’ No, I don’t believe in that. It’s a very sweet gesture to say Ricky should be considered a fifth pillar. Baby, I don’t need to be a pillar, okay? I can be a foundation. I can be the roof. I can be the person outside maintaining the lawn. I don’t need none of that. To me, that’s a box within itself. Four pillars, you got me, ‘What? Four pillars? Four pillars of what? Name one coliseum that you know that’s famous. I bet you couldn’t even do that. So to say that these four guys are the ones that are gonna make and break, let’s see the numbers. Y’all wanna talk about ratings? Let’s see the ratings for y’all four. Let’s see how much money y’all making. If y’all want to keep bringing up all this bullshit, let’s see it, pen to paper. How are their ‘quarterly hours’ doing when y’all are on TV? Let’s see it. I want to see it. The Four Pillars, hell yeah. My paycheck is signed by those four dudes? Hell yeah, let me see. I don’t even like the conversation. I don’t even want to be included. Keep me away from that. I don’t want that. I don’t want to be considered a pillar. This ain’t All Japan. You don’t know shit about All Japan, I bet. I tell Max to his face, ‘You don’t know nothing about All Japan. Come on.’ You just want a slogan and a T-shirt. I can give you that. I can go to ChatGPT right now and get that AI to set us up with something.“