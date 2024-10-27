– The recently MIA Ricky Starks made a surprise appearance at today’s Glory Pro Wrestling event in St. Louis, Missouri. Starks took out Sean Login and cut a promo. He set up a match against Kody Lane on November 24.

Starks has been off AEW TV since March of this year. He has not wrestled since May 31 against QT Marshall. You can view a clip of Starks’ appearance that was shared on social media below: