wrestling / News
Ricky Starks Names His Two Favorite Matches of His Career
January 8, 2023 | Posted by
– Rewind With Besa, AEW star Ricky Starks discussed his favorite matchups in his career, naming his AEW debut against Cody Rhodes, and a later match against Darby Allin. He stated the following (via Fightful):
“My first favorite match would be against Cody Rhodes. That was the match where I made my debut on Dynamite. That was the match that helped me get a contract with AEW. Also, too, that’s one of my good friends. So that sticks out in my head [as] one of my favorite matches. The other being [against] another Seattle hometown hero, Darby Allin. I had a match against him as well. So that’d be a second.”
More Trending Stories
- More Backstage Notes on Vince McMahon Returning to WWE, Some Unhappy With McMahon’s Return
- Kenny Omega Looking to Defend IWGP US Title In NJPW and AEW, Names Possible Opponents
- Brandon Thurston Details Possibilities For Vince McMahon Going Forward
- Eric Bischoff Reacts To Vince McMahon’s Electing Himself Back To WWE Board, Believes It’s His ‘Exit Strategy’