Ricky Starks Names His Two Favorite Matches of His Career

– Rewind With Besa, AEW star Ricky Starks discussed his favorite matchups in his career, naming his AEW debut against Cody Rhodes, and a later match against Darby Allin. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“My first favorite match would be against Cody Rhodes. That was the match where I made my debut on Dynamite. That was the match that helped me get a contract with AEW. Also, too, that’s one of my good friends. So that sticks out in my head [as] one of my favorite matches. The other being [against] another Seattle hometown hero, Darby Allin. I had a match against him as well. So that’d be a second.”