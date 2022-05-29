Ricky Starks Names Opponents He’d Like to Face at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

– Speaking to WhatCulture Wrestling, AEW star Ricky Starks discussed potentially defending his FTW title against NJPW stars at next month’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view event and spoke about some names he’s interested in facing.

Starks said on his potential NJPW opponents (via Fightful), “I’m not gonna say that I want these guys to come in and wrestle me because it should be an honor to wrestle me.” He added on the list of names, “I will tell you this though. If by chance we needed somebody, okay. It’d probably be [Tetsuya] Naito. It’d probably be SANADA. It’d probably be [Kazuchika] Okada, those three. Give me those three or give me death. I do not care.”

Who Ricky Starks faces, if anyone, at the event remains to be seen. AEW and NJPW have not yet confirmed any matchups for the co-promoted event.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is scheduled for June 26. The event will be held at The United Center in Chicago, Illinois. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.