In an interview with the Battleground podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Ricky Starks spoke about the negative reaction to him congratulating Jade Cargill when she signed with WWE. He argued that it was no big deal, similar to when he visited Cody Rhodes at a WWE show. He said:

“I didn’t think it was a big deal and I still don’t think it’s a big deal. I did congratulate my friend for sure -– it’s no different to any other friend that goes on and gets a job. It was kind of weird to see all that, but I’m used to it because when someone leaked that footage of me going to visit Cody, I got kind of the same visceral reaction. I’m only doing these things based off of my experience with them … it’s weird when people get mad at me.“