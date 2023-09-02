Ricky Starks Comments On Not Appearing at AEW All In Last Week

During a Starrcast media scrum (via Fightful), Ricky Starks spoke about missing last week’s AEW All In and how he wasn’t happy about it.

He said: “What’s on the horizon, honestly, I’m still pretty pissed off. I’m a very scorned individual because nothing has seemingly gone my way. I was suspended, and that kept me out of All In, which sucked because I had to watch from home, and I want everyone watching this to understand, that shit fucking sucked, and I don’t want to do it again. To come back into the ring, now, after the suspension is up, I don’t know. I’m going to still do what I did before I left, but there is a lot more visceral anger that I’m still holding onto, and rightfully so.”