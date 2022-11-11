wrestling / News

Ricky Starks Not Cleared For Tonight’s AEW Rampage, Match Postponed

November 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ricky Starks Image Credit: AEW

Ricky Starks’ match is not taking place on tonight’s AEW Rampage, as he hasn’t been cleared to compete. AEW announced in a video on Friday that Starks has not been cleared after he was attacked by Lance Archer on AEW Dynamite. As a result, their AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament bout has been postponed to next week.

The updated lineup for tonight’s show is:
* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Lee Johnson
* AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Match: Brian Cage vs. Dante Martin
* AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Match: Bandido vs. RUSH
* Jungle Boy confronts Christian Cage & Luchasaurus
* Nyla Rose’s open challenge

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, Ricky Starks, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading