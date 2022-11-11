wrestling / News
Ricky Starks Not Cleared For Tonight’s AEW Rampage, Match Postponed
Ricky Starks’ match is not taking place on tonight’s AEW Rampage, as he hasn’t been cleared to compete. AEW announced in a video on Friday that Starks has not been cleared after he was attacked by Lance Archer on AEW Dynamite. As a result, their AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament bout has been postponed to next week.
The updated lineup for tonight’s show is:
* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Lee Johnson
* AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Match: Brian Cage vs. Dante Martin
* AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Match: Bandido vs. RUSH
* Jungle Boy confronts Christian Cage & Luchasaurus
* Nyla Rose’s open challenge
After @LanceHoyt’s attack at #AEWDynamite, @starkmanjones has not been cleared by medical to compete in TONIGHT’s #AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, and his match has been postponed until next week. #AEWRampage airs TONIGHT at 10pm ET / 9pm CT on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/BHe7o2LHzG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 11, 2022
