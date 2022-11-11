Ricky Starks Not Cleared For Tonight’s AEW Rampage, Match Postponed

Ricky Starks’ match is not taking place on tonight’s AEW Rampage, as he hasn’t been cleared to compete. AEW announced in a video on Friday that Starks has not been cleared after he was attacked by Lance Archer on AEW Dynamite. As a result, their AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament bout has been postponed to next week.

The updated lineup for tonight’s show is:

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Lee Johnson

* AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Match: Brian Cage vs. Dante Martin

* AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Match: Bandido vs. RUSH

* Jungle Boy confronts Christian Cage & Luchasaurus

* Nyla Rose’s open challenge