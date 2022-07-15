Ricky Starks Not Worried About Possibly Injuring AEW EVPs In the Ring

Ricky Starks has competed against AEW EVPs in the ring in The Young Bucks recently, and he says he’s not worried about the possibility of injuring them. While some might be concerned about causing injury to talent who also happen to be their bosses, Starks said in an interview with Wrestling Inc that he’s not concerned about it. You can check out a couple of highlights below:

On if he’s worried about potentially injuring wrestlers who are also EVPs: “I think that’s a conflict of interest, don’t you think? What if I do? What’s going to happen? Charge it to the game … If that causes some type of strife backstage, then so be it, but I don’t think that would happen with the Bucks.”

On wanting a two-on-two match for the titles: “Me personally, a normal tag match would have been sufficient enough,” Starks said. “But I do like the fact that the pot was sweetened … It’s not about necessarily the tag titles. I’m gonna be straight up with you, it’s not about that in the grand scheme of things. It’s the cherry on top, but what it really is about is the respect … We deserve the same respect of these people [Lee & Strickland] that come in here, from wherever they came from, just get handed to them. Two guys that held down AEW during the pandemic, we should be in the same conversation.”