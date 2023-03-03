Ricky Starks Comments On Being Backstage At WWE Royal Rumble, Not Caring About Tribalism

Ricky Starks was backstage at the WWE Royal Rumble for Cody Rhodes’ big win, and he recently talked about being there. Starks spoke with Stephanie Chase for a new interview and talked about being backstage at the show and how he felt it was more important to be there for his friend than worry about what people would think about it. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On being at the Rumble: “It was important to me because that’s my friend. That’s a guy who has helped me out through a neck injury. That’s a guy who had helped me out through my career, even before AEW, when I was an extra at SmackDown. This guy talked to me and gave me advice when he didn’t have to. That’s what’s important. I don’t give a s**t, and I want everyone who’s watching this to do this verbatim.”

On not worrying about how it would be seen: “I don’t give a s**t if there’s some tribalism from the fans. I don’t care if someone from my company or over there thinks it’s a bad look. I don’t give a f**k. That is my friend. One thing about me is I’m genuinely going to be a friend no matter what, and if you ride for me, I’m gonna ride for you. So it’s important that I go there and see a guy who is ultimately on the biggest chapter of his career. It was important for me to be there because I would want the same damn thing.

“Like I said, I don’t care what tribalism happens from the fans, from the people I work with, over there, it was important for me to go and support my friend on one of the biggest nights of his life because that’s what friends do. If there’s one thing about me, it’s that I’m a genuine down-ass person that will ride for my friends, and nobody will question me for that. I refuse to let anybody question me. Or even try to give me any type of pushback on it. Because I’m a grown-ass person, I can do that,” said Starks.