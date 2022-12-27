Ricky Starks on Comparison Made to His Character and The Rock

– During a recent interview with Casual Conversations, AEW star Ricky Starks comparisons made between him and former WWE Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I go out there and I have this effeminate, sassy … attitude. Whereas The Rock was just this ‘alpha male.’ The only similarities we have is that we both talk crap about other people. I can’t help that I’m good at that.” Starks also acknowledged that many of the comparisons between himself and Johnson are due to their shared tendency to go all out when it comes to fashion. The AEW star then went on to talk about the importance of fashion in wrestling and how it can influence the audience to dress nicely, highlighting the outrageous outfits worn by WWE performer Seth Rollins in recent months as another great example.