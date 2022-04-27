Ricky Starks On the Difference Between Promo Work and Commentary, His Own Growth As a Commentator

Ricky Starks recently discussed the difference in the skillsets between promo work and commentary work, and weighed in on his own growth at the commentary table. Starks appeared on the Wrassle Rap Podcast and talked about his commentary work for AEW; you can check out some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On the relationship between promo work and commentary: “There’s a misconception that just because you’re charismatic and can cut a promo that you can also do commentary. They’re not one and the same, at all. There’s a lot of ebbs and flows, and a lot of stuff to commentary that people don’t even think about. So, when you’re out there and it’s a show that is live and we have to move from one thing to another, and you can’t say something, it’s worrisome. The funny thing was, my first few times they would say a joke to me, and for me to get a response in I would wait a minute or two. By that point, we’ve already moved on, so I can’t even make a retort to that. So, I found that out the hard way, and not be so longwinded. It’s good working with Excalibur, and Taz, and Jericho, all these people they help me out. And I think they understand that I am trying the best I can.”

On his growth ad a commentator: “I don’t think I am good by any means. But right now, I feel like I have found somewhat of a groove, still keeping my head above water. But, at the same time, I am definitely not where I want to be, but at least I am not where I used to be.”

On enjoying commentary work: “I was doing commentary before my neck injury as well, just to help me get practice for if I was to do any extra media stuff. Or I wanted to try out for a show and do commentary on that, stuff like that. So, I was always doing that, then after the neck injury it was like, ‘hey, I am going to keep you on, obviously, keep doing commentary stuff, I can keep you as a manager type thing, and cut promos when you need to.’ It wasn’t until Rampage came when they needed a stand-in, and Tony was like, ‘well, he’s already been practicing, so he might as well do it.’ I was like, ‘what, hold on man, this is your national show, I was just doing commentary for Dark on YouTube.’ I like pressure, I work very well under pressure, it was cool, I liked it.”