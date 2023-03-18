Ricky Starks on Eventually Growing to Like His Entrance Theme

– During a recent appearance on the Swerve City Podcast, AEW star Ricky Starks revealed that it took him a while to start liking his AEW entrance theme music. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I think Rukus did a great job with it, but, I grew into liking it a lot and now it’s pretty much a signature for me. Of course with the horns and the ‘Revolution will be televised’ I think it still adds to me as a person, onscreen, offscreen, it all ties in.”