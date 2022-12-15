Ricky Starks on First Meeting William Regal in 2012

– During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, AEW star Ricky Starks discussed William Regal departing from AEW and why Regal wijll be missed. Below are some highlights.

Ricky Starks on William Regal: “He’s a great guy, he does care. And I do, I would be remiss to say that I do miss Regal because no one knows, but Regal knew me when I first started back in, like early 2012. Up until this point, I had known of him, kept in contact, always saw him, he has seen my potential, seen my growth. It was great to see him when he showed up at the pay-per-view this past March or whatever.”

On being sad to see Regal leave: “I was sad to see him leave for sure, but you know, that’s just how it goes in his business sadly. But yeah, he was another guy that I would kind of ask and talk to because I just had that relationship built with him already. And then of course I still talked to Cody [Rhodes]. Lone Wolf type situation for me at AEW besides Billy [Gunn], but, you know, I still have people that I can reach out to that are just a phone call away.”

Regal recently exited AEW and is said to be returning to WWE.