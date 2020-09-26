Ricky Starks On His Favorite Wrestling Video Games

In an interview with Fightful, Ricky Starks spoke about his love of playing wrestling video games and how he’d feel about appearing in a video game in the future. Here are highlights:

On playing wrestling video games: “Absolutely, but not like a hardcore thing. I had the No Mercy, all of the SmackDown games for the PlayStation and I played the Royal Rumble for Dreamcast. I loved wrestling games when I was younger. Every Christmas, that’s what I would look forward to, just staying up and playing all night. SmackDown: Just Bring It, no lie, I used to play from 12 AM to 8 AM, just playing that because we used to do presents at midnight. Brings back so many memories.”

On possibly being in a video game himself: “That to me is the same feeling as to when I have an action figure. I think I have to see that before I can let any feeling kick in. I’ve seen people make Create-A-Wrestlers online for me and those are really cool in and of itself. To have an official game, an actual video game model, dude, just thinking about it. I don’t know. I have to see it first but I think it would be really cool regardless.”