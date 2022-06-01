Ricky Starks on His Skill Level at Talking Trash

– Speaking to Rick Ucchino on the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast ahead of AEW Double or Nothing 2022, AEW star Ricky Starks spoke about how there are a lot of corny people who aren’t as quick-witted and silver-tongued as he is. He said the following on his ability to trash-talk (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Sometimes I may have something loaded in the chamber that I’ve thought of right before I’ve gone out, sometimes they just come off the top of my head. … We have a lot of corny people … It’s terrible, and this is why some of these people get made fun of by people like me. I’m a very quick-witted person. I have a very silver, metal tongue; I will slice through you. You may be able to beat my ass, but I can make you cry.”

At AEW Double or Nothing last Sunday, Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs were unsuccessful in their big to win the AEW Tag Team Championship in a match against reigning champs Jurassic Express and challengers Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland.