Ricky Starks Weighs In On Potential Acting Career, Says He’s Made For It

Ricky Starks has weighed in on a potential acting career, noting that it’s something that he believes he’s made for. Starks recently spoke with Alicia Atout and talked about how he’s interested in trying. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On potentially getting into acting: “One thing about me is I’m always up to any challenge. I’m a very curious person by nature, so even if it’s not something I think I could fit in, I would still try it, just because I like that. But I think, for me, comedy’s a good one, action, drama. I can do drama, I can do some pretty good drama. Those are the main ones.”

On his belief in his ability to do it: “The acting thing is still an idea, it’s still a goal, I should say, because I want to at least experience that. I want to at least try my hand in that. And I get everyone is like ‘Oh, I want to get into acting now that I’m a wrestler.’ I promise you, it’s not made for everybody, but for me, I believe it is. I do believe that I’m made for acting.”