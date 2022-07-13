Ricky Starks Promises to Give FTR First Title Shot If He and Powerhouse Hobbs Win Belts Tonight

– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, AEW wrestler Ricky Starks spoke on his and Powerhouse Hobbs’ tag team title shot on tonight’s AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Week 1. Starks discussed his team receiving a title shot before ROH and IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions FTR. Below are some highlights:

On how busy FTR has been getting title belts: “They have been very, very, very busy. Keep in mind, when it came to Jurassic Express and me and Hobbs, and Swerve, FTR was also busy at that time.”

On how they can’t wait as a team: “We can’t just wait. We can’t just not have these contendership matches because someone is number one contender, but they’re busy with something. We have to move on to the next person.”

Ricky Starks promising to give FTR the first shot if they win the belts: “Once we win the titles tonight. I promise this on my life — they got first shot. I don’t care what anyone else says. I’m giving them the first title shot.”

Starks and Hobbs challenge AEW Tag Team Champs The Young Bucks and the team of Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland in a Triple Threat Tag Team Title Match on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. The show ill be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST.