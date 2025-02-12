Ricky Starks Removed From Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling Event, Same Day as NXT Vengeance Day

As previously reported, Ricky Starks made his WWE debut on last night’s episode of NXT, cutting a promo for the live crowd. Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling has announced that Starks has been pulled from their event on Saturday. The TCW event happens on the same day as NXT Vengeance Day.

TCW wrote: “Due to circumstances beyond our control, Ricky Starks will not be in attendance on Saturday, February 15th at the Tannery Row Ale House. However, you can still expect the same incredible evening of Georgia’s premier star studded, action packed, family friendly, independent professional wrestling that TCW Live has to offer! We will see you at the matches!”