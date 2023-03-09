Ricky Starks Recalls His Cinematic Street Fight With Sting, Names His Sole Criticism Of It

Ricky Starks loved doing his cinematic street fight opposite Sting at AEW Revolution 2021, and he recently looked back at the match. Starks teamed with Brian Cage against Darby Allin and Sting at the PPV, and he discussed the match in an interview with Stephanie Chase. You can see some highlights below:

On the cinematic street fight: “That was one of the coolest things I’ve ever done, honestly. And I think too was — working with Sting was just mind-blowing. Still is mind-blowing, the fact that this was a person of that caliber whose first match back basically in like, I don’t know, eight years at the time, coming back and doing a cinematic match. And doing it way better. I still believe it’s one of the it is the best cinematic match in wrestling. I don’t care what anyone says.”

On working with Darby Allin on it: “And it was great to work side-by-side with Darby, because I make my own vignettes, Darby makes his own vignettes too. And it was good to have that collaboration. I definitely collaborated with my ideas, and he collaborated with his ideas and et cetera, et cetera on making sure that was the best thing that all of us collectively could put out there.”

On his one criticism of the match: “And my only criticism of that entire match is just, I wish there was no commentary over it. But that’s okay it still lives within itself, and I believe you can actually buy the DVD or that pay-per-view and there is no commentary.”

